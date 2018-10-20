“Meditation Now or Never” is the subject of a talk by Zen teacher and author Steve Hagen, Oct. 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at The Schoolhouse at Simply Dunn in Downsville.
Hagen is the founder and head teacher at Dharma Field Zen Center, Minneapolis. He has been a student of Buddhist thought and practice since 1967. In 1975, he began practicing with Dainin Katagiri Roshi in Minneapolis and was ordained by him in 1979.
Hagen has studied with teachers in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and received Dharma transmission (endorsement to teach) from Katagiri Roshi in 1989. Hagen is the author of several books including “Meditation Now or Never”, “Buddhism is Not What You Think”, and “Buddhism Plain and Simple” and is currently working on another book.
The afternoon will include the talk, Q&A, meditation (instruction provided).
Sponsored by Red Cedar Buddha Sangha, Hagen’s talk is open to all and is free. Donations are gratefully accepted. A reception with light snacks will follow the talk.
For information, contact Warren Lang, warrenlang@charter.net, 715-235-5686
