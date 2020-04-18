Zien, Vietnam War veteran and former legislator, seeks rocks for tribute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dave Zien has served his state as a member of the government and his country as a part of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Now the former state senator and assemblyman is asking for a unique but meaningful donation from the community.

Rocks.

Zien is seeking rocks to use as part of monument he is building at his home outside of Eau Claire in the town of Wheaton to honor those who were killed in action during a battle in the Vietnam War in Oct. 9, 1969 — a fight Zien himself was a part of.

Rockpile II will be a tribute to those who bravely fought and gave their lives for the United States during the war and is being erected on Zien’s property at 1716 63rd St. in Wheaton.

The 70-year old Zien is asking for stones between the size of a baseball and triple the size of a basketball and has been gathering the rocks for decades as he works on his project.

“Since being discharged from the USMC in 1970, I have always served veterans. In helping getting them and their families receiving deserved benefits, this has been more than a hobby,” Zien said in an email. “(It has been) passion into obsession.”