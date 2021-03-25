Nichols: Referendum fever continues

Sending a request to the Dept. of Public Instruction (DPI) recently I wanted to find out how many school district referenda were scheduled for the April election next month; it has been pretty quiet as it relates to the April election until I received my information from DPI.

Folks, there are 68 school district referenda scheduled across the state. Even during a pandemic and all it entails and knowing that all student numbers are down in K-12 and public higher education. Millions and millions are going to be placed on local property taxpayers' backs in these school districts. The Wausau School District is the winner with two referenda: one for 148.8 million, and the other for 4 million. In the April and November elections of 2020, there were 110 referenda across this state.

I sent this document to Senator Bernier, Rep Summerfield, Senator Smith, and others. I have yet to receive a reply to my emails. My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, are being ignored in Madison and here in western Wisconsin. The irony of it all is that our demographic will only grow year by year. Our election officials here in western Wisconsin are not representing all their constituents in Madison. Our demographic is being ignored in Wisconsin and has been for years.

Terry Nichols

Colfax, WI

