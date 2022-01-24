Nonprofits granted over $53,000 from Community Foundation

More than $53,000 was distributed in January to 15 local nonprofit organizations that benefit from an endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County. These grants kickoff the Foundation’s 2022 grantmaking and follow a robust 2021 in which the Foundation awarded more than $585,000 in grants, including $58,000 in scholarship funding.

These early 2022 grants come from designated or agency funds which support one or more specific organizations. These funds have been established by the organization itself or by donors to provide a permanent source of support for organizations they care about. This year’s designated fund grants range from $124 to more than $16,000.

“With the challenges of the past two years, we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide much needed, and much deserved grants to our hard-working nonprofits,” said Georgina Tegart, Community Foundation Executive Director. “Because these are permanent funds, these local nonprofits can count on a steady, secure source of funding. And this is only possible because of the forward-thinking donors and nonprofits who established and continue to grow these funds.”

Earnings provide an additional source of annual income for the nonprofit organizations. Each year, a portion of each organization’s fund growth is distributed through a grant and a portion is retained for continued growth. Depending on the donor’s intent, the grants will be used for much-needed operating support or for a specific purpose.

“When a nonprofit organization establishes an endowment fund for itself, it diversifies its funding. Not only that, it provides donors another avenue to give and allows the nonprofit to focus on its mission instead of managing investments,” Sue Traxler, Community Foundation Board Chair said. “In turn, when a donor establishes an endowment fund for a nonprofit they care about, there is truly no greater gift - it is a direct investment to the nonprofit’s mission and good work for years to come. We are so proud to help donors and nonprofits connect and achieve common goals together, forever.”

The following organizations received grants from designated endowment funds:

Boyceville Community School District received a designated grant from the MASA Fund established by Merlyn and Shirley Jones

Dunn County Historical Society received a designated grant for general support from the Dwight Agnew DCHS Designated Fund

Dunn County Historical Society received a distribution from their Agency Endowment

Dunn County Humane Society received a distribution from their Agency Endowment

Indianhead Enterprises, Inc. received a distribution from their Agency Endowment for general operating expenses

Landmark Conservancy received a distribution from their Agency Endowment

Landmark Conservancy received a grant from their non-endowed Agency Fund for stewardship and legal defense

Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts received a distribution from their Agency Endowment

Mayo Clinic Health System received a designated grant for general support for MCHS-Red Cedar from the Paul and Bea Axelsen Fund

Menomonie Public Library Foundation received a distribution for general operating support from their Agency Endowment

Menomonie Public Library received a designated grant from the John M. Houle Memorial Fund for the Menomonie Public Library

Menomonie Public Library received a designated grant from the Denise and Bob Sedlak Menomonie Public Library Fund

School District of Colfax received a designated grant for educational opportunity from the Colfax Alumni Fund

School District of the Menomonie Area received a designated grant from the Betty Gesche Fund for Menomonie Athletics

School District of Spring Valley received a designated grant for general support for education and music from the Isabelle A. and Bernard A. O'Connell Memorial Fund

Shirley Doane Senior Center received a designated grant from the Paul and Beatrice Axelsen - Shirley Doane Senior Center Fund

Stepping Stones of Dunn County received a distribution from their Agency Endowment

St. Joseph's Catholic Congregation received a designated grant for general operating support from the Paul & Bea Axelsen - St Joseph's Church Fund

St. Joseph's Catholic Congregation received a distribution from their Agency Endowment for support, care and upkeep of the church

St. Joseph's Catholic Congregation received a distribution from their Agency Endowment for general operating support

West CAP received a distribution from their Agency Endowment

Wilson Place Mansion received a designated grant for the Wilson Family Residence Museum from the Dotseth Family Wilson Place Endowment Fund

Endowments serve as a steady resource for support, as an avenue for accepting complex gifts, and to provide protection of assets. Anyone may make a gift of any amount to a fund at any time. Gifts to the Community Foundation are also tax deductible at the highest levels allowed.

The Community Foundation is dedicated to seeing its community thrive. Last year, the Foundation awarded 240 grants totaling $587,931 to 62 organizations from nearly 100 funds to support human services, basic needs, sports & recreation, health, education, arts & culture, animal welfare and the environment.

The Foundation’s mission ‘to promote charitable giving that creates a permanent source of capital to benefit and enrich the quality of life for everyone in the Dunn County Area’ is achieved by gathering funds, growing them through investments, then granting to nonprofit organizations, causes or communities that mean the most to its donors.

Since 2011, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $3 million in grants and scholarships.

The Community Foundation has IRS 501(c)(3) status, and contributions made to the Community Foundation generally qualify for the maximum allowable deductions for income and estate tax purposes.

For more information, call 715-232-8019, email info@cfdunncounty.org or go to http://cfdunncounty.org or www.facebook.com/cfdunncounty.

