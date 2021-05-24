Northern zone muskellunge season kicks off May 29

BARRON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources today announced that the 2021 northern zone muskellunge (musky) season will kick off May 29, 2021, and run through Dec. 31.

Anglers can catch musky on open waters within the northern muskellunge management zone. All regulations and license requirements apply.

"Warmer weather has opened the door to more fishing opportunities in the northern muskellunge zone," said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau of Fisheries Management Director. "Muskellunge give patient anglers a chance to catch the fish of a lifetime. Good luck on the water and stay safe."

Proclaimed the official state fish in 1955, the muskellunge (Esox masquinongy) is one of Wisconsin's most unique trophies.

More musky world records have been landed in Wisconsin than anywhere else. The current state and world record is a tremendous 69-pound, 11-ounce musky taken from the Chippewa Flowage.