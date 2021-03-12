'Now more than ever:' Veteran wants to give back, seeking online psychology degree

Bellomy is part of the first cohort in UW-Stout’s online psychology program, which started in September. She chose UW-Stout because it offers an online master’s in rehabilitation counseling, which she plans to earn after her bachelor’s.

She wants to work as a rehabilitation counselor for Veterans of America.

“I was in the Army National Guard for six years. To me, it’s a way of giving back. I receive so much help in my life as a veteran; I want to do the same for others. I would like to help veterans with their physical and emotional disabilities and help them manage and overcome their disabilities,” Bellomy said.

“This makes me wish I could skip my bachelor’s and go straight to my master’s. I am impatient,” she joked.

Starting off in psychology onlineBellomy enrolled in three courses her first-semester last fall. Relying on her internet, which wasn’t working properly at home, the first semester was rough. She fell behind in one class and had to drop it.

But Bellomy enjoyed her Psychology Seminar, an eight-week course where she could plan out her courses and prepare for future semesters. She also started her portfolio and was impressed with how much she could add already.