O’Connell Family supports Spring Valley music program

Although in her later years, Isabelle suffered declining vision which halted her ability to read music and enjoy other hobbies, she always enjoyed listening to music, which was present daily in her home. Isabelle was listening to music playing in the background as she peacefully passed away in April 2019.

Isabelle and Bernard’s family decided to open a fund that would preserve their memory in the community in which they spent their lives growing up. Providing the Spring Valley Elementary School with an everlasting stream of income was the perfect way to make that happen, and the $1,000 WESTconsin Credit Union donation was the cherry on top.

“We wanted to express our gratitude and thank you for contributing this generous gift for us,” Donna Schwartz, a Spring Valley Elementary Music program instructor said. “We all really appreciate it and we will put it to good use for all of our students and our music program.”

Georgina Tegart, Executive Director of the CFDC, added: “Isabelle brought value to every single life she touched and it’s just so special and wonderful what the O’Connell Family is doing for this school. The children will now benefit forever because of this fund. It is a gift that will just keep on giving.”