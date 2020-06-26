Alan Eke (copy)

Regardless of the task, Alan always valued the company of those around him. Through the years, his associations with students, family, colleagues, church, and fellow hobbyists resulted in lifelong friendships. In later life, he particularly appreciated those that enabled him to continue his routines, including coffee, EAA hanger activities, and lunch outings.

In addition to his many friends, Alan enjoyed a large and loving family. He met his wife, Jane, while attending Stout, and they were married for 59 years. Together they raised five children and became grandparents to many. Alan loved attending his children’s events, and playing with his grandchildren, if they did not sit in his chair. The quality time he spent with each of his kids and grandkids and his pride in their accomplishments made them all feel special. The only time his family did not come first was during the EAA air show in Oshkosh.

Extended family was also a source of pride and enjoyment for Alan. He treasured the opportunity to help loved ones with any project, and in turn enjoyed their assistance. Family gatherings provided a favorite social activity and visiting with family was important to Alan.