Alecia Kay Schemenauer, 31, of Menomonie passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.

Alecia was born May 22, 1989, in Bloomer, to Peter and Jodi (Alltop) Schemenauer. She attended the Bloomer School District and is a 2007 graduate of Bloomer High School. Alecia earned her bachelor’s degree in vocational rehab from UW-Stout. She was currently working to complete her master’s degree in vocational rehab. She married Allison Mattheisen Dec. 7, 2018.

She is survived by her wife, Allison of Menomonie; son, Lincoln; parents, Pete Schemenauer of Trego and Jodi and Chuck Hassemer of Bloomer; brother, Sean (Breanna) Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls; sister, Adisyn Hassemer of Bloomer; nephew, Grayson; niece, Willow; and many other extended family including, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Alecia is preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Derene Alltop, Gerald and Patricia Schemenauer.

Alecia first worked at Northwest Connections, helping people in crisis. She then went on to work at Work Force Resources in Menomonie, directly working with clientele by placing them into the work force and assisting with their finances.