Allyn Edwin Churchill, came into this world May 30, 1927, and passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was born to Edwin Churchill and Bertha (Jacob, Churchill) Beseler at his home in Beaver, Minn.
Allyn attended school up to the eighth grade in Beaver. He married Eva Catherine Ellringer, April 9, 1947, and farmed his entire life. After marrying Eva, they rented a farm near Plainview, Minn., then later purchased a farm near Weaver, Minn. Their final destination in Minnesota, was a farm up Whiskey Hill on Honeynut Ridge. In 1958, they purchased the farm where they currently reside in Downing, Wis. As Allyn began to slow down, he always managed to keep an eye on the farm. He especially loved seeing the family dogs, Bandit and Lucy.
Allyn is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eva; son, David Churchill; daughter, Jean (Dean) Lehman. He is further survived by grandchildren, Sandra Ludtke, Katherine (Robert) Moe, Rebecca (Lance) Andrews, Terry (Cindy)Ludtke, Janet Ludtke, Matthew (Meggan) Ludtke, Victoria Ludtke, Mitchell Ludtke and Wyatt Ludtke; great-grandchildren, Thomas (Kali) Ludtke, Kordell Moe, Ralph Williams IV, Rylie Andrews, Lexi (Chase) Lee, Dijon Ludtke, Braxton Ludtke, Ethan Ludtke and Grant Ludtke; as well as six great-great-grandchildren, and was especially close to Jolenee Gregory-Ludtke, Kinze Ludtke and Allynie Ludtke.
Allyn was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Churchill and Bertha (Jacob, Churchill) Beseler; brothers-in-law, Lee Ellringer and Irv Ellringer; and great-grandson, Ryan Williams; and his loving four-legged friend, Sadie.
Pallbearers will be Tom Ludtke, Mike Helgeson, Steve Helgeson, Larry Polonec, Halden Hahn and Bob Moe. Honorary pallbearers, Michael Crapser, and Lynn Berning.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, following the service. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
