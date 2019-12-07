MAPLEWOOD, Minn./MENOMONIE — Andrew Paul Hektner, 86, of Maplewood, formerly of Menomonie, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1933, in Larslan, Mont., to Ole and Pauline Roton and raised by John and Anna (Knutson) Hektner. On Sept. 17, 1960, he married Mary Williamson.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Lori (Tim) Asplund; grandsons, Reggie Asplund and Tyler (Kaytie) Asplund; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and a son, Teddy.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Sandy Camp in McGregor, Minn., or to Menomonie Alliance Church.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.