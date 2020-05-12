Anita J. Caroon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOYCEVILLE — Anita Jean Caroon, 57, of Boyceville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Anita was born April 11, 1963, in New Richmond, Wis., to Barbara Viellieux and Ronald Johnson. She grew up and went to school in Osceola.

Anita worked for Menard’s DC in Eau Claire and enjoyed her position and co-workers. In the spring, she loved being outdoors, planting flowers and working in her garden. Anita enjoyed drinking coffee outside in the early morning while listening to the bird’s chirp. She also had a love for shopping, garage saling, craft sales and finding fun treasures. She loved spending time with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren.

Anita is survived by her parents, Ronald Johnson and Barbra Viellieux; her sisters, Melline Wegner, Nikki Johnson, Tammy Raska; and her brothers, Harold Johnson, Thomas Raska. She is also survived by her three daughters, Natalie Caroon, Sonya Quechulpa and Jennifer Anderson; her grandchildren, Damion, Neveah, Shayla, Isaiah, Emanuel, Brooklyn and Adrianna; many nieces and nephews; and her loving fur baby, Precious.

Anita is preceded in death by her brother, Shaun Johnson; and sister, Wanita Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.