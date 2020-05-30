× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE CITY, Minn. — Anna Rose Burgraff, 37, of Lake City died unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 2, 1983, in Minneapolis, to Brian and Janice (Hallesy) Lickness.

She grew up in Red Wing, Minn., and graduated from Red Wing High School in 2001. On Aug. 16, 2005, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Burgraff. She worked as a CNA at various nursing homes in the area. In 2017, she received an associate degree in applied science from Southeastern Technical College, in Red Wing, which she was very proud of. She enjoyed competitive dancing in her younger years and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. Her greatest joy and devotion was being a mother to her two sons, Aaron and Jaxon.

Anna is survived by her husband, Ken; two sons, Aaron and Jaxon at home; two stepdaughters, Kayla and Kelsea Burgraff; three stepgrandchildren, Sophia, Killian and Elijah; her parents, Brian and Janice Lickness of Goodhue; one brother, Jason Lickness of Goodhue; one sister, Karalynn (Chris) Christiansen of Ellsworth, Wis.; special niece and nephew, Trae and Toni; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; two aunts; and three uncles.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Lake City. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel, in Lake City. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.