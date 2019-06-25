COLFAX — Anthony “Andy” Edward Reinolt, 46, of Colfax, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, Wis., after a battle with cancer.
Andy was born Dec. 18, 1972, in Rice Lake, to Glen and Luella Reinolt. He was later adopted by his loving parents, Ardys Wigdahl and the late Keith Wigdahl. He attended school in Eau Claire, Elk Mound, and graduated from Colfax High School in 1992. After high school, Andy worked on numerous dairy farms in the Colfax surrounding area. Andy was then blessed with the arrival of his son, Colin, in 2006. He opened his own business, A.R. Lawn Care and Snow Removal, which he ran successfully up until his passing.
Andy loved spending time with his son, his mother, his friends, watching his son’s activities, tinkering in his shed on numerous projects, which included four wheelers, tractors, snowmobiles, lawn mowers and anything automotive. Andy also enjoyed going to tractor pulls, traveling to local concerts, summer festivals, stopping at local restaurants and joking with people and making folks laugh. Andy was an active member (volunteer) of the Sand Creek Fire Department and enjoyed helping others who were in need from any type of an emergency. Andy was an amazing father, son, friend, owner, boss and cousin, who cared for each person he met. It has been said, “Andy would be the perfect person to run into if you were broken down on the side of the road.” I’m sure he is using his gifts in heaven right now! Andy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Andy was a generous man who gave of himself.
Andy is survived by his vibrant son, Colin (age 13); his loving mother, Ardys Wigdahl of Colfax; his aunt and uncle, Merlin and Linda Reinolt of New Auburn; his cousins, Mark and Wendi Reinolt of Idaho and Stacy Reinolt and Curt Gendron of Minnesota, Kateland Reinolt and Lily Holmes of Idaho. He is also survived by Jenna and (Andy) Nelson (Colin’s mother); also, his little Puggle named “Sassy.”
Andy was preceded in death by his father, Glen Reinolt; his father, Keith Wigdahl; his brother, Eric Wigdahl; his grandparents, Edward and Adeline Reinolt and Kimbal and Verna Wigdahl.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, June 27, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. Family and friends are welcome two hours prior, 10 a.m. to the service Thursday at the funeral home. A lunch will follow the funeral service at Olson Funeral Home. The burial will follow the luncheon at Dovre Lutheran Church Cemetery, 231 25 ½ St., New Auburn, Wis. 54757.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
