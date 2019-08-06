BLAINE, Minn. — Arlene F. Finder, 79, of Blaine passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fridley, Minn.
She was born March 2, 1940, in the town of Stanton, St. Croix County, Wis., to Joseph and Martha E. (Bowen) Walsh. She was raised in the Ladysmith, Wis., area and graduated from Ladysmith High School. Arlene married Harold Kringle and together they had five children. They were divorced and remarried. She later married Herman Finder, who also preceded her in death.
Arlene worked as a telephone operator for many years, she also worked for West Cap in Glenwood City and in the lunchroom at Cedar Falls School, in rural Menomonie. Arlene was a wonderful mother, who would do anything for you and never had a bad word to say. She was truly an angel and will be sadly missed.
Arlene is survived by a son, Doug (Wendy Cooper) Kringle; her brother, Robert (Wanda) Walsh; four sisters, Marybelle Walsh, Jeanie Bergeron, Marion Nerase and Julie Jelmberg; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Louise; two sons, David and Donald in 1977; and a daughter, Diane Kringle in 2017; her brother, Earl Walsh in 2009; her husbands, Harold Kringle and Herman Finder.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor David Natzke officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lucas Cemetery in the town of Lucas, Dunn County, Wis.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
