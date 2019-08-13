Ashley S. Evenson, 32, of Menomonie died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Comforts of Home in Menomonie, with her parents by her side, after a lifelong illness with Cockayne’s Syndrome.
Ashley was born Feb. 23, 1987, in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Mitch and Lynn (Rajkowski) Evenson. Ashley lived most of her life in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 2005. In 2008, Ashley moved into the Comforts of Home, where she remained the rest of her life and made lifelong friends with staff and residents.
Ashley enjoyed art, drawing and music. She also liked playing video games, watching movies and TV.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Mitch and Lynn of Menomonie; her paternal grandparents, Tim and Karen Evenson of Menomonie; maternal grandparents, Ray and Germaine Rajkowski of Stevens Point, Wis.; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. The Rev. Roy Harrisville III will officiate. Burial will be in the Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.
In honor of Ashley’s favorite colors, purple and pink, the family would welcome you to wear those colors Wednesday or Thursday.
Memorials may be made in Ashley’s name to the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library, 813 West Wells St., Milwaukee, WI 53233-1436.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
