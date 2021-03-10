PIGEON FALLS, Wis. — Audrey Doris Keck, 66, of Pigeon Falls Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. She was born Jan. 24, 1955, in Plum City, Wis., the daughter of Donald and Doris (Golden) Keck.

She grew up in Dunn County, Wis. and lived in Menomonie most of her life. In 2007, following the death of her mother, Audrey went to live with the Bob and Kathi Tollefson family for seven years. Then she moved to a group home in Menomonie until 2018 when she went to live at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.

Audrey volunteered for several years at the Dunn County Human Services office. She enjoyed writing poems and she had many pen pals that she wrote to. She enjoyed music, dancing, and gardening. She loved her dogs, cats and her goat named “Snowball.” She loved spending time with friends, and her foster family (Bob and Kathi Tollefson and their children).

She is survived by her sisters, Donalda Lewis of Luray, Mo. and Sylvia Roberson of Burlington, Iowa; nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Phillip Keck; paternal grandmother, Ida Keck.

A graveside service will be held at the Peru Cemetery in Dunn County, Wis. at a later date. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, Wis. is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com.