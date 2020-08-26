× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Audrey Marie Erickson, 93, Menomonie died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.

She was born at home July 18, 1927, the daughter of Leon C. and Minnie Marie (Sorenson) Erickson. In 1931, Leon and Minnie purchased 90 acres of farmland three miles outside of Menomonie from the Ford family and they lived in the original one-room cabin there during the height of the Great Depression.

Audrey lived on the farm with her parents for the rest of her life except for a year or two when away at her first teaching assignment. That farm was very important to her and her favorite place to be. She loved to hear the wind blowing through the white pine trees outside her bedroom window and listen to all the birds sing.

Audrey graduated from Menomonie High School in 1944 at age 17, then attended Dunn County Normal Teacher’s College. Audrey continued her education, first, at the Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in education (Kindergarten-Primary Grades) in 1955. In 1967 Audrey earned her Master of Science in education degree from Wisconsin State University- Eau Claire.