Audrey Ann Quilling, 86, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home with hospice.
The former Audrey Ann Harper was born May 27, 1932, in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. Wis., to James and Vada (Brown) Harper. She graduated from Menomonie High School.
On April 14, 1951, Audrey married Lowell Anderson in Colfax. Together they had three children, Julie, Keith and Laurie. After Lowell’s death she later married Gary Quilling Oct.18, 1958, in Menomonie. They completed their family with the birth of Mark.
Audrey loved knitting, sewing, playing cards and making craft projects. Traveling with friends on bus trips and fishing trips to Canada with Gary were also enjoyed.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters, Julie Eckert and Laurie (Robert) Hickcox; sons, Keith (Lynette) Anderson and Mark Quilling; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy and Joel Eckert, Jinger Brulz and Jessi Knegendorf, Nathan and Ben Anderson, Casey Peterson, Amy Mittlestadt and Brady Hickcox; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ron (Kathy) Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Don; and sister-in-law, Nancy; first husband, Lowell; son-in-law, Dan; and granddaughter-in-law, Jodi.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Dr. Rich and her caregivers, JoAnne, Katie, Vickie, Kathy, Mariska and Isaac; also Mayo Clinic Hospice staff for guiding us through the journey. Shelly, we couldn’t have done it without you.
A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, April 8, at United Methodist Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
