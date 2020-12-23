Barbara Ann Mousel, 87, died at The Neighbors of Dunn County Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Born April 18, 1933, in Colfax, to Ernst and Lillie Sundstrom. Married Gerald W. Mousel, April 21, 1951, in Rockford, Ill.

Survived by children, Rosanna Ray (Randolph), Connie Cardey, Todd Mousel, Vanessa Edwards (Scott), Lori McElveny (Mike Gane); grandchildren, Brian Ray, Amanda Bohn (Mike), Rosemary Overholt (Derek), Rachel Baltazar (Juan), Todd Mousel, Jolene Edwards, Jerod Edwards, Bobby McElveny; siblings, Joyce Hughes, Audrey Gorr (Bill), Kathleen Solberg, Linda Matteoni, Brian Sundstrom (Rita), Laurel Larson (Dick), Savin Sundstrom (Kathy); great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Predeceased by parents Ernst and Lillie Sundstrom; husband, Gerald W. Mousel, 1983; grandson, Jimmy W. Carr, 1996; and great-grandson, Jesse Carr, 2020; siblings, Bonnie Wang-Bosbin, Ernst Sundstrom Jr., Alfred Sundstrom, Sharon Taylor, Bruce Sundstrom.

Memorial service via Zoom, date and time to be determined. Internment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Elk Mound, date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family in care of Rosanna Ray, 9409 SE 154th Ave., White Springs, Fla., 32096.

