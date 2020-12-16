RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Barbara Jean Prochnow, 87, of River Falls passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Kinnic Health & Rehab. Barbara was born July 13, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, to William and Agnes (Hei) Fedderly. She graduated from Menomonie High School, with the class of 1951. On May 20, 1953, Barbara was united in marriage to Stanley George Prochnow at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Menomonie. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Michael, Suzanne, Steven and Cynthia, along with 67 years of devoted love. Barb had a caring heart for others, which led her to her career path as a certified nursing assistant. In her younger years, Barbara worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and then took a position for Sentry Insurance in Milwaukee. Throughout her life, she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Nursing Home and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in food service. Barb ended her working career as a hospice CNA for Hudson Hospital.