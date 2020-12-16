RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Barbara Jean Prochnow, 87, of River Falls passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Kinnic Health & Rehab. Barbara was born July 13, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, to William and Agnes (Hei) Fedderly. She graduated from Menomonie High School, with the class of 1951. On May 20, 1953, Barbara was united in marriage to Stanley George Prochnow at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Menomonie. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Michael, Suzanne, Steven and Cynthia, along with 67 years of devoted love. Barb had a caring heart for others, which led her to her career path as a certified nursing assistant. In her younger years, Barbara worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and then took a position for Sentry Insurance in Milwaukee. Throughout her life, she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Nursing Home and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in food service. Barb ended her working career as a hospice CNA for Hudson Hospital.
Most important to Barbara was her family. She treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara and Stanley loved their role as grandparents and were their grandchildren’s biggest fans at all of their sporting and school activities. Barb enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She also delighted in bird watching, with a special love for cardinals. In her earlier years, Barb was active in assisting the youth in the catechism program, at St. Bridget Catholic Church and bowling league.
Barbara will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband, Stanley; children, Mike (Nancy) Prochnow, Sue Kitzmann, Steve (Latona) Prochnow and Cindy (Jerry) Millin; her beloved grandchildren, Blake Prochnow, Phillip (Shannon) Prochnow, David (Gabrielle) Prochnow, Meredith (Jerry) Cooper, Haley (Zach) Cramer, Matt (Janelle) Millin, Stacy (Jamie) LaCroix, Nate (Angie) Millin and Megan (Trevor) Knutson; great-grandchildren, George and Samuel Cooper, Jackson and Ben Millin; Jamison LaCroix, Teagan Prochnow and Myles Knutson; stepgrandsons, Jeff, Garrett and Michael Kitzmann and their families; sister, Pat (Butch) Draeger; and sister-in-law, Lois Fedderly. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Fedderly; sister, Rosemary (Joe) Hotter; brother, Charles Fedderly; and son-in-law, Garry Kitzmann.
With the ongoing COVID pandemic and the safety concern for all, a memorial service will take place at a later date. at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Condolences may be directed to, Barbara Prochnow Family, O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St., River Falls, Wis., 54022, or directly to her family.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com.
