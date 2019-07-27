Barry Ness

DOWNSVILLE, Wis. — Barry E. Ness, 78, of Downsville passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 10, 1941, in Eau Claire, to Leonard and Clarice (Hunt) Ness Burnell. He was raised in the Bloomer area, attended Pine Corners Elementary School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1961. Barry worked as a laborer most of his life. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, stock car races and reading comic books.
Barry is survived by his stepbrother, Larry Burnell of Springville, Calif.; stepsisters, Phyllis (Fred Hitz) Lauderdale of Bloomer and Patricia Kistner of Elk Mound; stepsisters-in-law, Ila Burnell of Maryland and Patricia Burnell of Eau Claire; his guardians, Mike and Kathy Klingenberg of Edgar, Wis.; and further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Burnell; grandparents; brothers, Leonard Sr. and James Ness; stepbrothers, Robert, Gerald and Roger Burnell; sister-in-law, Marla Ness; and stepsister-in-law, Margie Burnell.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Colfax Health and Rehabilitation and Mayo Home, Health and Hospice, for their excellent care of Barry.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. He will be buried next to his parents in Northside Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire, at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
