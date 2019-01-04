Barry Schafhauser, 85, of Menomonie died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at church prior to the service.
Burial will be in St Michael’s Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
