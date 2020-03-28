Betty A. Herdahl

BOYCEVILLE — Betty Ann Herdahl, 78, of Boyceville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System- Red Cedar.
Betty is survived by her children, Irene Thompson, John Herdahl, Chris Herdahl and Chad Herdahl; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; she is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
