Betty E. Novotney

In their 22+ years of retirement, they enjoyed their remote, fly-in cabin and also continued to enjoy taking road trips in their various RVs to the lower 48 states, throughout Alaska and Canada, visiting family and friends. It always amazed people to hear of these “senior citizens” talking about all their adventures, which also included four-wheeling around the state of Alaska, on their own and also with family.

Betty will be missed by her family as well as her many friends. She stayed in touch with everyone! She never forgot to send a card for birthdays, Christmas, or any other important occasion and it was always sent two weeks or more before the occasion! If she knew of someone that needed help, she would do her best to give the help needed.