FAIRBAULT, Minn./MENOMONIE — Betty Jane Krause, 89, of Faribault and formerly of Menomonie passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the New Perspective Senior Living Community in Faribault, following an extended illness.

Betty was born in Menomonie, Nov. 5, 1930, to Agnes Hannack. Betty married Richard Krause Jan. 30, 1948. Betty worked several jobs throughout her life, retiring from 3M in Menomonie. Betty loved dogs and cats; a stray could always find a spot in her heart. She also loved plants and flowers and could tell you what kind of flower or plant you were looking at better and faster than any botanist.

Betty is survived by a son, Tony (Rita) Krause of Faribault; grandsons, Bryan Davis (Mandy Botke) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jesse Krause (Mary Gillis) of New Castle, Colo., and Garette Krause (Jorielle Scheer) of Faribault; granddaughter, Nichole Candler (Andrew Mestdagh) of Denver; great-grandchildren, Katja, Savannah, Ares, Gunnar, Jade and Logan.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Hannack; husband, Richard Krause; son, William Krause; and grandson, Cole Krause.

Many thanks to her Angels at New Perspective Senior Living and Moments Hospice, for all the kind care provided.