Betty J. Meyers went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019. Betty had been living with James and Chris Meyers in Texarkana, Texas since June, 2017. Betty was born and raised in Iowa where is met and married Edward Meyers March 17, 1932. They soon moved to Wisconsin where they raised their three children. She is survived by her children, Charlene Eleves (Bill) of Owasso, Okla., James Meyers (Chris) of Texarkana, and Mark Meyers of Wheeler. She has four grandchildren, Shennica Maxwell of Wasilla, Alaska, Jamie Cobb of Brooklet, Ga., Timothy (Jennifer) Meyers of Brandenton, Fla., Ryan Meyers of Wheeler; and six grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church in Woodville, Wis.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Two from Chippewa Falls charged with running a drug house
-
'I've been waiting to do this a long time': Tilden man set to take Freedom Honor Flight
-
'We couldn't have asked for a better place': Chippewa Falls coffee shop still evolving two years into operation
-
Alan Prueher
-
Wheeler husband and wife arrested for sexual assault of a child; man also facing possible child pornography charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.