Betty J. Meyers went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019. Betty had been living with James and Chris Meyers in Texarkana, Texas since June, 2017. Betty was born and raised in Iowa where is met and married Edward Meyers March 17, 1932. They soon moved to Wisconsin where they raised their three children. She is survived by her children, Charlene Eleves (Bill) of Owasso, Okla., James Meyers (Chris) of Texarkana, and Mark Meyers of Wheeler. She has four grandchildren, Shennica Maxwell of Wasilla, Alaska, Jamie Cobb of Brooklet, Ga., Timothy (Jennifer) Meyers of Brandenton, Fla., Ryan Meyers of Wheeler; and six grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church in Woodville, Wis.

