Betty Schlough

Betty (Mattison Johnson) Schlough passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie. She was born Sept. 27, 1926, to Hjalmer and Minnie Wold in Menomonie. She lived her entire full and active life in Menomonie. She was a great ambassador for Menomonie, when she traveled, telling all what a wonderful place it was. She often found people she knew, either a relative or friend. She was proud to be of Norwegian descent, telling everyone there are two types of people, Norwegians and those that wish they were!

She had a passion for family, which included all of the many Mattison, Wold, Johnson and Burton relatives. She lost her own mother, Minnie, to tuberculosis when she was only two years old. She was taken in by grandparents and later reunited with her father and two older sisters, Marlys and Allene (Toots), and housekeeper, Ole. Rather than distancing herself from family after that, it seemed to bring everyone closer together. The three sisters remained very close throughout their lives.