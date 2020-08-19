Betty Schlough

Betty (Mattison Johnson) Schlough passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie. She was born Sept. 27, 1926, to Hjalmer and Minnie Wold in Menomonie. She lived her entire full and active life in Menomonie. She was a great ambassador for Menomonie, when she traveled, telling all what a wonderful place it was. She often found people she knew, either a relative or friend. She was proud to be of Norwegian descent, telling everyone there are two types of people, Norwegians and those that wish they were!
She had a passion for family, which included all of the many Mattison, Wold, Johnson and Burton relatives. She lost her own mother, Minnie, to tuberculosis when she was only two years old. She was taken in by grandparents and later reunited with her father and two older sisters, Marlys and Allene (Toots), and housekeeper, Ole. Rather than distancing herself from family after that, it seemed to bring everyone closer together. The three sisters remained very close throughout their lives.
Years ago, Betty said not to shed a tear for her when she left this earth, well maybe a couple of tears, because she had had a wonderful life. She adored her family and her favorite times were when everyone was together. She enjoyed simple pleasures. She loved traveling to see friends and family, bowling, old time country music, and dancing. Her laugh could be heard above any crowd, as she loved being out among people and socializing. Later in life when she could only tap her toes to music, the old songs still gave her great joy.
Betty lived for many years on the top of Meadow Hill and she loved seeing the birds, deer and other wildlife that roamed through her land. Her family will remember her delicious baking—especially brownies, strawberry shortcake and rhubarb pies. Her coffee pot was always on and you could probably find a cold beer in the refrigerator. She was a very competitive game and card player, excelling at 500 with her card club and playing countless rounds of cribbage. Even during her stay in the American Lutheran Home, she enjoyed a good round of Bingo.
Work included a long stint at Stout’s Tainter Hall Food Service and the Vocational Services Dept. where she met many of the students and developed close relationships with her co-workers. She also helped care for Martha Stratton, when she was a young child, and the two remained very close throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by husband, Marvin; second husband, John Schlough; good friend, Dick Laberee; her sisters, brothers-in law, and many close friends.
She is survived by her children, Marcia (Richard Snyder) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Gene Johnson (Shelley) of Menomonie, and Stan Johnson (Ann-Marie) of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren, Jennifer Ceruzzi, John Snyder, Kristen Snyder of Cincinnati, Rhiannon Riley of Eau Claire, Elizabeth Whitley of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jenna Pechmann of DeForest, Wis. Also, nine great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Memorials or gifts can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, the American Lutheran Home, the Mabel Tainter Theater, or a charity of your choice. Please share a memory with her family through the Olson Funeral Home website. The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Village and the ALH for their great care and friendship over the last few years. We would also like to thank family members and clergy for all of the timely visits that helped Mom so much. We’ll never forget you Mom and love you bunches.
A private burial service for immediate family will be held at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when people can congregate safely.
