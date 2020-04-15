Billy E. Evenson
SPOONER, Wis. — Billy E. Evenson, 79, of Spooner, formerly of the Boyceville/Menomonie area passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020.

Billy is survived by his two sons, Todd Evenson, Kevin Evenson; daughter, Tammy (Dave) Toll; stepdaughters, Connye (Jeff) Kegen, Cindy Hoppe; grandchildren, September Lynn (Christopher) Bessler, Jared Kegen, Travis (Tiffany) Moe Tatjana (Christopher) Pankonien, Turner Moe, Matthew Evenson, Melinda Evenson; great-grandchildren, Alison, Melody, Naomi, Marshall, Leland Moe, Cecil and Illa Mae Pankonien.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents, Roy and Opal Evenson; brother, Jerome Evenson; sister, Eleanor (Evenson) Shannon; grandson, Nathan Evenson.

Per Billy’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

