Bobette J. Hintzman, 72, of Menomonie, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, after complications from a fall.
Bobette was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Dunn County, to LaVerne and Irene (Suckow) Maves. Bobette graduated from Menomonie High School and married Harvey Hintzman July 17, 1965, in Boyceville. While married to Harvey, they lived in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, before returning to Menomonie.
Bobette enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and relatives across the country, listening to music, bowling and cheering her grandkids on in whatever activity they participated in. Bobette was a woman of strong Christian faith and was involved in the women's group and vacation Bible school at Chapel Heights in Eau Claire, was always willing to help others and enjoyed laughing with family and friends. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harvey; her son, Jeff (Donna); her daughter, Amy (David) Schneider; grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas, Bryce, Caleb; great-granddaughter, Riley; sister, Polly Persons (Tom); brothers, Lonnie and Chuck (Vicki) Maves; and multiple nieces and nephews. Bobette is preceded in death by her parents, Laverne and Irene (Suckow) Maves.
Her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie, followed by internment at Cedar Falls Cemetery, rural Menomonie. Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bobette's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
