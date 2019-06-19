Borghild Oline (Kjeseth) Langhough, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after courageous and quintessentially stoic efforts to beat the cancer that was discovered in January, 2018.
Borghild's life was rich with faith, family, friends and feistiness. She grew up in Mauston, Wis., where her father was superintendent of schools. Her summers included many adventures with cousins at their grandparents' farm just outside of town and at the root beer stand they all worked at to earn money for college. Borg attended St. Olaf College and after graduating taught home economics in Janesville and Stoughton, Wis. She loved history, geography and all things Norwegian. She took a solo trip to Norway in 1955, when women rarely traveled alone. She married Alfred Langhough in 1956 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Borg had many passions. She was an accomplished organist and pianist, directed choirs, gave piano lessons and accompanied many musical events. She was also a gifted seamstress and cook. She loved to serve feasts fit for the hungriest of “threshing crews” with a small shrug and humorous “hopefully you can make do,” before eating. She was also particularly well known for her cinnamon rolls and teaching others how to make them.
But her greatest passion was people. Her love of service to others shone through in everything she did. Borg shared a gift of listening and genuine interest in others, wanting deeply to connect and understand their story. She adored her children and grandchildren and it gave her great joy to cultivate in them a love of learning, laughter and music.
We will miss her so very much. Her courage, faith, determination, generosity, passion for excellence and ability to find humor, especially in difficult moments, will live on through her family and friends.
When Borghild graduated from her earthly home, she was welcomed home by her Savior; her husband, Al Langhough, 2011; her beloved daughter, Aana, 1974; her parents, Olga and Mike Kjeseth; and many other cherished family and friends. She was sent on her way reluctantly by her other three children, Mike, Becca (Ken) and Tina (Karl); grandchildren, Spencer and Audra; brother, Peter Kjeseth and his family; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff of the UW Cancer Carbone Center, UW Hospital F6/6, and Agrace Hospice for your wonderful care of Borg. We also wish to thank family and friends for your support of all of us through this process.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church, with a visitation immediately prior to, and luncheon following, the service. Rumor has it that copies of her cinnamon roll recipe will be available at that time. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church; Agrace Hospice; and Camp Vermilion.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
