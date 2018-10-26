Brian Wier

COLFAX — Brian G. Wier, 62, of Colfax passed away Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at his home in the town of Tainter.
Brian was born May 7, 1956, in Manitowoc, Wis. He was the son of Gerald and Toshiko (Masutoni) Wier. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, in 1974 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1978. Brian graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1982. He married Judy Kramer July 6, 1979, in Manitowoc. In 1982, they moved to Menomonie, where Brian began his dental career and worked for Midwest Dental in Menomonie, for 36 years.
Brian volunteered his time at St. Joseph Parish, Ministry to UW-Stout budget committee. He was a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Endodontic Society, Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association and various church choir groups. He enjoyed aviation, downhill skiing, biking, boating, being a “gym rat,” playing the guitar and puttering around the house.
Brian is survived by his wife, Judy; a daughter, Shannon (Chad) Evenson of Colfax; two grandchildren, Emily and Christopher Evenson; a sister, Hershey (Hiromi) Fujii of Japan.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Christopher.
Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Christopher B. Wier Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
