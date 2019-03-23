Bruce Melrose

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bruce Edward Melrose, 63, of Minneapolis passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 30, 1955, in Menomonie. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and brother, John. Survived by his beloved wife, Debra (Ysen) of 35 years; son, David (Amber); mother, Shirley Melrose; siblings, Marc (Donna) Melrose and Margaret Worzalla; and the favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman which led him to his calling as a pediatric nurse. Bruce was an Eagle Scout and he continued to serve scouting as a scout master of Minneapolis Troop # 38 and as an adult leader. Throughout his life his faith was very important to him. Funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S. Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the youth program at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church. Bradshaw Funeral home is serving the family 612-724-3621.
