Carl Dewitt Snow, 70, of Menomonie, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
He was a native of Menomonie since birth. Born June 24, 1948, to Phillip and Meta (Clappsaddle) Snow. Carl attended Menomonie High School graduating in 1966. Shortly after his graduation, he went to work for Presto in Eau Claire. In 1974, he started working at 3M in Menomonie, retiring in 2011.
A loving person and great guy with many friends. Carl was a musician, songwriter, storyteller and wonderful husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends laughing, playing music, golfing and enjoying life to the fullest.
Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; sons, Chris and Zack (Kelly) Snow; sister, Grace Fostmeier; and many cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Calora Lokken and Phyllis Rauchnot.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dunn County Humane Society in his memory.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
