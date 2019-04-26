Charles “Chuck” J. Brenner, 75, of Menomonie passed away on the morning of Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie following a prolonged battle with cancer.
He was born April 15, 1943, in East Orange, N.J., to Carl Julius and Louise Hazard Brenner. He graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, N.J., where he learned a love of amateur radio that continued through his life.
He went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree from Stout State College in Menomonie and Master’s and Doctoral degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia, all in industrial education.
Chuck married Susan Guntner in 1973 in Menomonie and together they had two sons, Jacob and Noah.
Following graduation, Chuck worked briefly at Stout before joining the computer science faculty at UW River Falls and later UW Eau Claire, where he worked for many years before retiring in 2000.
After retirement, Chuck and Susan spent winters walking the beach near their home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and summers in Menomonie gardening, doing projects around the house and traveling the country in their motorhome.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Susan G. Brenner of Menomonie; sons, Jacob (Rebecca) Brenner of Ithaca, N.Y. and Noah (Kathy Bolger) Brenner of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren, Morgan, Zachary and Sally Brenner of Ithaca; and brothers, Christopher Brenner of Grayslake, Ill., and Paul (Sue) Brenner of Evanston, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Olson Funeral Home. A celebration of Chuck’s life is planned at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Saturday, May 4, where Chuck was a long-time member. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. He will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation in Chuck’s name to the Stout University Foundation or the food pantry program at Stepping Stones of Dunn County, where he volunteered his time.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.