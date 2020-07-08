Charles 'Charlie' V. Hill Sr.

After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked at Rice Growers Association in Sacramento, Calif., Imperial Clevite in Eau Claire and Cassidy’s Grocery Store, until his retirement.

Charlie liked fishing, boating, and family camping, gardening, watching football and classic movies. He enjoyed racing stock-cars with his friend, Glenn, in his younger days.

Charlie was a member of the Lion’s Club, Masonic Lodge, and the Zor-Shriners. As a side interest, he studied Divisions of Agriculture Sciences at the University of California.

The family of Charlie would like to give thanks to the Chippewa Falls EMT and Police Department, Care Partners Health Care, Grace Communities Prairie Pointe, Mayo Health Systems and the Mayo Hospice team for their gracious support for Charlie, while he was in their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be given to The Alzheimer’s Association or Sofas for Service, E 9805 190th Ave. Eau Claire, Wis.