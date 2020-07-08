ALTOONA, Wis. — Charles “Charlie” V. Hill Sr., 87, of Altoona died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Grace Communities Prairie Pointe nursing facility. His children were by his side.
Charles was born March 10, 1933, in Mondovi, Wis., to James and Ina (Stringer) Hill. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951. He played football, basketball and ran track and field. He married Joan Anderson Sept. 24, 1955.
Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Hill of Altoona; sons and daughter, Charles Jr. (Jean) Hill of Eau Claire, Cindy (Mark) Donnelly of Eau Claire, Chris (Cynthia) Hill of Placerville, Calif., and Craig (Krystena Vasquez) Hill of Eau Claire; brothers, Wayne (Irene) Hill of Eau Claire, Earl “Pete” Hill of Las Vegas; sisters, Sarah (Tom) Jacobson of Menomonie, Cynthia (Larry) Husby of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Stacey Hill of Eau Claire, Erin (Brad) Odegard of Eau Claire, Rebekah (Alex) Martinez of Appleton, Wis., Andrew Donnelly of Eau Claire, Sujay Donnelly of Eau Claire, Makenzie (Pete) Campbell of Placerville, Zachary Hill of Placerville and Alexandria Hill (Maddy Dokkestul) of Eau Claire; and great-grandson, Mookie Odegard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ina Hill; sisters, Martha Hill, Geraldine (Robert) Johnson and Betty Lou Jones.
Charles served his country in the National Guard, U.S. Army, with a tour in the Korean War. After being wounded, he received an honorable discharge and was given the Purple Heart award. He continued his service for his country in the Air Force for 23 years, with two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He earned many awards and honors, a few are as follows: Meritus Service USAF, Bronze Star, and Air Force Commendation Medal. His service travels took him to many different places, Hawaii, Korea, Japan, Canada, Vietnam, Virginia, Wyoming and California.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked at Rice Growers Association in Sacramento, Calif., Imperial Clevite in Eau Claire and Cassidy’s Grocery Store, until his retirement.
Charlie liked fishing, boating, and family camping, gardening, watching football and classic movies. He enjoyed racing stock-cars with his friend, Glenn, in his younger days.
Charlie was a member of the Lion’s Club, Masonic Lodge, and the Zor-Shriners. As a side interest, he studied Divisions of Agriculture Sciences at the University of California.
The family of Charlie would like to give thanks to the Chippewa Falls EMT and Police Department, Care Partners Health Care, Grace Communities Prairie Pointe, Mayo Health Systems and the Mayo Hospice team for their gracious support for Charlie, while he was in their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be given to The Alzheimer’s Association or Sofas for Service, E 9805 190th Ave. Eau Claire, Wis.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the West Chapel location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Clairemont, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., in Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens and Pastor Dave Kallenback officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the West Chapel and again one hour prior to the service Saturday. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by VFW Post 305. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in the town of Beaver Brook, near Spooner, Wis.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
