Charles LaVerne Buelow, 86, of Menomonie passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Bloomington, Minn. He always maintained his dignity, courage and sense of humor during his long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Chuck was born in La Crosse, Wis., July 9, 1933, to Roman Buelow and Alice Herlitzka. After graduation from Aquinas High School in 1951, he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and worked with communications.
Upon his discharge he moved to Milwaukee and started college at Marquette University. During this time, he met and married Janet D. Miner. They were married at Holy Cross Church in Cornell, in 1957 and had four children.
After graduating from the University of Milwaukee, with a BA in political science and journalism, Chuck took a job at the Milwaukee Journal, where he was a city desk reporter for seven years. He covered a wide range of news topics from city government to political unrest to accidents and crimes.
In 1968, Chuck landed his “dream job” working for the University of Wisconsin-Stout. According to Stout “Personal Papers” series he was instrumental in developing what is now the office of University Relations. The office oversees legislative relations, community relations, business relations, university wide publications, media relations and special projects for the chancellor. Chuck also took on the job of Sports Information Director, providing statistics and other information about Stout’s teams to the news media and general public. During some of his time at Stout, he was also the public address announcer at the Blue Devil’s football and basketball home games. He so enjoyed being “in the game, play by play” and he had a distinct enthusiasm for the home team.
Chuck retired from University Relations in 1992, but returned in 1993, on special assignment as special assistant to the chancellor.
Chuck loved Menomonie and the community. He was honored to serve on the Menomonie Public Library board from 1976 to 1986. He resolutely championed the building of the public library and it now sits beautifully on the shore of Lake Menomin on Wolske Bay Road.
After retiring from Stout, Chuck and Janet became “snowbirds” living in West Palm Beach, Fla., during the winters. It was during this time that Chuck became a lover of horse racing. He and a close friend acquired a couple of horses and raced them at Canterbury Park. Chuck even helped groom the horses and clean the stables while living in the dorm at Canterbury for part of the week. He and Janet spent their weekends watching horses race in Shakopee. This venture gave him immense pleasure and he loved talking about it.
Chuck was a proud supporter of the Democratic Party. He was often involved in campaigns to help elect local politicians.
You have free articles remaining.
He was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, helping out during Sunday Mass and also helping run the CCD program for a time. Long time Pastor Charles Blecha coincidentally was one of his instructors in high school. Chuck and Janet became good friends with many of the associate priests as well.
First and foremost, Charles was a family man. He was extremely supportive of his children in all their endeavors. He regularly visited his extended family and close friends over the years and never missed the big events in their lives.
Chuck had to wait until he was 80 years old to finally become a grandpa. He was so proud and loving of his grandson. Daniel was a major element in keeping Chuck engaged and happy during his final years with Alzheimer’s Disease. Chuck relished their visits, reading to Daniel, playing catch and making him laugh. It was true love.
Chuck loved his wife, Janet, his family, Menomonie, Stout, his friends, sports, the Packers, horse racing, music, theater and movies. He approached life’s little pleasures with sheer joy and excitement. He was a joy and he will be greatly missed.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary, Patricia and Kathleen; as well as his son, Daniel in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; daughter, Laura (Bill), daughter, Karen Gould (Steve); son, David Buelow (Mica); grandson, Daniel Buelow; and brother, Steve Buelow (Marge); many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The Buelow family would like to sincerely thank Brookdale Eagan in Eagan, Minn., for over four years of compassionate care of Charles during his more vigorous battles with Alzheimer’s Disease and to the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, Minn., for the final months of exceptional nursing care he received at the end of his fight.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 901 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, 54751, with a visitation one hour prior at the church. A luncheon will be served following the service. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota, 952-924-4100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.