Charles Rasmussen

BOYCEVILLE — Charles M. Rasmussen, 62, of Boyceville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
He was born May 28, 1956, in Menomonie, to Melvin and Shirley (Vennes) Rasmussen. Charlie grew up in Prairie, then moved to Menomonie. In 1977, his son, Nathan was born.
Charlie enjoyed hunting and helping everyone around him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all his family.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Shirley Rasmussen; his son, Nathan (Kishon) Whittier; grandchildren, Meara, Reese and Van; brothers, Dave (Marilyn) Rasmussen and Doug Rasmussen; sisters, Ruth (Ken) Abramson and Jean (Dennis) Repaal; brother-in-law, Randy Hemauer; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who loved and will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; twin brother, Carl, brother, Al; and sister, Mary Hemauer.
There will be a celebration of life gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, followed by burial in Hay River Lutheran Cemetery, on Hwy. 25, in the town of Hay River, Dunn County.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
