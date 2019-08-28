{{featured_button_text}}

Colleen M. Wheeler, 90, of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Don Wisner officiating. There will be visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

