Colonel Kelly

Colonel “Tom” Kelly, 72, of Menomonie died of heart complications Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Tom was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Eau Claire to John E. “Jack” and Eleanor “Elly” (Hoffman) Kelly. For many years Tom worked at the Greater Development Center in Eau Claire and at Indianhead Enterprises in Menomonie. Tom was most passionate about his extensive police and fire department patch collection from all around the country, as well as his Tonka and fire truck collections.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, John Kelly of Madison; his sister, Margaret (Michael) Jodouin of Menomonie; nephew, Patrick McMartin of Fall Creek; two nieces, Meghan McMartin of Menomonie and Brenda (Erick) Kearns of St. John’s, Fla., and their children, Jackson and Elianna Kearns.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Due to Covid 19, masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
