Cyril Bauer

Cyril was born May 1, 1926, in the Lima Township, rural Durand. He was the son of Leo and Helen (Komro) Bauer and grew up on the family farm in the Lima community. Cyril worked for Schlosser Lumber Company in Eau Galle for several years. Cyril married Esther Bates April 24, 1951, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage, they farmed in the township of Weston and raised their family. In the spring of 1986, they sold the farm and remained in the Weston area. In 2018, Cyril and Esther moved to Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood where they shared their final years together.

Cyril enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time at the lake with family and friends. He was an active member within the Weston-Irvington Snowmobile Club and the Elmwood Knights of Columbus. He had an incredibly strong work ethic and his faith was an important part of his life. Cyril and Esther worked hard together to successfully run the family farm. They also shared a love for one another that was admired by many. Cyril loved to play with the grandchildren and was known for being able to fix anything and everything. His grandchildren knew that “if it’s broken, just take it to Grandpa.” In his later years, he enjoyed going for drives to visit friends, find short cuts and keep an eye on the local crops. When parting ways, he would only say “So long!” rather than “Good bye” because according to Cyril, a “so long” meant he would see you again. He also made sure to keep the area birds well fed with his numerous bird feeders and would sneak small morsels of food to Penny, the small dog at Welcome Home. His heart was warm and loving for everyone.