Cyril Bauer

ELMWOOD/MENOMONIE — Cyril P. Bauer, 94, of Elmwood, formerly of Menomonie, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home in the township of Weston, surrounded by his family.
Cyril was born May 1, 1926, in the Lima Township, rural Durand. He was the son of Leo and Helen (Komro) Bauer and grew up on the family farm in the Lima community. Cyril worked for Schlosser Lumber Company in Eau Galle for several years. Cyril married Esther Bates April 24, 1951, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage, they farmed in the township of Weston and raised their family. In the spring of 1986, they sold the farm and remained in the Weston area. In 2018, Cyril and Esther moved to Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood where they shared their final years together.
Cyril enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time at the lake with family and friends. He was an active member within the Weston-Irvington Snowmobile Club and the Elmwood Knights of Columbus. He had an incredibly strong work ethic and his faith was an important part of his life. Cyril and Esther worked hard together to successfully run the family farm. They also shared a love for one another that was admired by many. Cyril loved to play with the grandchildren and was known for being able to fix anything and everything. His grandchildren knew that “if it’s broken, just take it to Grandpa.” In his later years, he enjoyed going for drives to visit friends, find short cuts and keep an eye on the local crops. When parting ways, he would only say “So long!” rather than “Good bye” because according to Cyril, a “so long” meant he would see you again. He also made sure to keep the area birds well fed with his numerous bird feeders and would sneak small morsels of food to Penny, the small dog at Welcome Home. His heart was warm and loving for everyone.
Cyril is survived by his children, Dan (Kathy) of Moneta, Va., Donna (Chuck) Briscoe of Bloomington, Minn., Nancy (Bruce) Reihl of Stillwater, Minn., Karen (Tom) Conway of West St. Paul, Minn., Jennifer (Greg) Radtke of Red Wing, Minn.; special family member, Sheri Miller of Menomonie; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Paul (Carol) Bauer currently of Plum City; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther in 2019; two sons, Wayne and Ken; two sisters, Sally Anibas and Florence Kalinowaski.
Due to Covid-19, a private immediate-family only service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood with the Rev. Amir Stanislaus officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery on Farm Hill.
The funeral Mass will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, on the Rhiel Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be made ahead of time at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family.
