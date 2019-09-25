Daniel E. Buss, 72, of Menomonie passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Menomonie, to Earl and Leona (Keck) Buss. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School. Soon after graduating he was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam Conflict with the 1st Calvary Division. Dan served our country honorably and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palms, Purple Heart, Air Medal Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert in Rifle and Bronze and Silver Stars.
Dan was married to the love of his life, Katie (Kathy) Hoehn, for 31 years. They lived in Wausau, Wis., for 17 years and then moved to Menomonie.
Dan is survived by his wife, Katie; and children, Danielle (Tom) Meyers, Menomonie, Judd (Nicki) Shira, Ankeny, Iowa, Shawn (Bri) Buss, Neenah, Wis., and Shae Buss, California; Dan loved being “Papa” to his 11 grandchildren, Kenley, Sawyer, Trae, Shawnee, Lucca, Lucera, Jase, Jaxon, Jordan, Elijah and Kai. He is also survived by brother, Gary (Sharron) Buss; sister, Earlene Way; brother-in -law, Richard Grassl; sister-in-law, Karen (John) Pelot; brothers-in-law, Ken (Jerri) Hoehn, Kregg (Cindy) Hoehn and Keith (Sandy) Hoehn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann Grassl; and brothers-in-law, Bill Way, Caryll Milliren.
Dan was a proud Vietnam veteran who enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved giving to others, hosting parties, cooking, grilling and canning his homegrown vegetables, gardening and of course the Packers.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard at 2:30 p.m. at the Vet Center, Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Fisher House, 5054 E.54th St., Minneapolis, Minn., 55417. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
