DAYTONA BEACH, Fla./MENOMONIE — Daniel Lee Turner, 66, of Daytona Beach, formerly of Menomonie, passed away on the evening of Aug. 28, 2019, in Daytona Beach.
He married Kimberly Trask, June 10, 1989, (just celebrated 30 years together). Dan was an expert in rifle, pistol and grenade, while in the U.S. Army and spent six months overseas in Germany, while enlisted. He worked most of his life as a residential carpenter.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kim; and children, Ryan and April. His smile will be missed by family, many friends and all who knew him! A special marker will be placed at St. Joe’s Cemetery in Menomonie.
