Daniel Schutz

WINNECONNE, Wis. — Daniel M. Schutz, 31, Winneconne was called home to the side of his Savior, Jesus, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Dan was struggling with pneumonia for over a month in addition to asthma. After attending worship in Appleton he experienced shortness of breath and ultimately stopped breathing. We praise God that he was surrounded by brothers and sisters in Christ and was able to be reminded of God’s grace one last time.
Dan was born March 16, 1987, and was adopted by Eugene and Jane (Bode) Schutz of Menomonie. He was adopted into God’s family through baptism July 26, 1987, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He attended pre-school through eighth grade at St. Paul’s and was confirmed May 6, 2001. He graduated from St. Croix Lutheran High School in West St. Paul, Minn., June 5, 2005. After graduation he attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in the truck driving program. He worked for various companies as a long-haul truck driver, including Minnesota Valley Transportation in New Ulm, MN and Ecklund Logistics in Neenah, Wis.
Dan loved to sing and had a great tenor voice. He also played guitar and enjoyed watching sporting events, especially wrestling. He had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, which he shared often.
He will be greatly missed by his parents; a brother, Mark (Jill) Schutz, Spearfish, S.D. and their children, Lydia, Natalie, and Jonathan; uncle, Mike (Karen) Bode; aunt, Denise (Pat) Bartels; and aunt, Sharon (Jim) Wildner; cousins, and dear friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral services for Dan will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (1100 9th St. E.) Menomonie. Friends may visit the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Dan will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials in Dan’s honor may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, the St. Paul’s Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund in Menomonie, or St. Croix Lutheran Academy in West St. Paul, Minn.
