David Roger Enestvedt, 75, of Menomonie, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minn.
He was born March 24, 1943, to Richard and Viola (Bengston) Enestvedt in Sacred Heart, Minn. He grew up on a farm and attended Sacred Heart schools. In 1963, he graduated from high school and joined the Army. He was stationed in Germany and helped train troops for Vietnam. His final military station was in Fort Snelling, Minn.
On June 22, 1968, he married the love of his life, Patricia Lee. He worked as a manager of a SuperAmerica gas station for a couple of years. He then worked for Brave Harvester for 15 years, a salesman. After that, for several years, he worked as a supervisor and sales manager for Northtown Ford, Keyes Chevrolet and Chrysler Center, in Menomonie. He then decided to sell insurance and had his own insurance agency. He also loved being a Lion Club member and was president of the Menomonie Lions from 2004-2005. David received many awards for his services. His illness finally got the best of him and he retired. David was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; children, Cynthia Puzio, Beth (Dan) Rait, Daniel (Karen) Enestvedt; sisters, Laura Martinez and Adele (Clint) Stensrud; and brother, Owen (Sheila) Enestvedt. He loved his grandchildren, Megan, David, Katie, Eva, Emma, John and Ali. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Lilly.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at church. Interment will follow at Halverson-Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.