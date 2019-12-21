David R. Fassino, 88, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie with Father Amir officiating. There will be visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service at the church, there will be a Moose service and lunch at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie. Burial of cremains will be in Park Cemetery in Marquette Michigan at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
