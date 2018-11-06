David “Toby” A. Howe, 60, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Dave was born in Menomonie, Aug. 9, 1958. He was the youngest son of Maurice and Eileen (Hofacker) Howe and grew up in Menomonie. Dave graduated from Menomonie High School in 1977 and from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1981, with a degree in business. Dave married Lori Trainor, his high school sweetheart, in 1984. She fell in love with his sense of humor and big dimples. They are the proud parents of two sons, Ryan and Kyle.
Dave was a son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, neighbor, business owner, boss, bus driver, landlord, athlete, lover of sports and a child of God.
During high school Dave worked in the meat department at Lammer's Grocery Store. While attending college he was a bartender at the Flame Lounge in Menomonie. When Dave was young, he started working in the family school bus business. One of his least favorite jobs was hand waxing the fleet of buses every summer, especially crawling around on the roofs of the buses. Dave joined the family business full time with his father, in 1981 and continued on after his father retired in 1991. Dave was a hard worker and dedicated to his business. He spent many an early morning, late night and weekends at the office or driving bus. Dave was always a 'people person' and loved to talk and socialize. He owned several rental units in Menomonie, as well as Menomonie Mini Warehouses, which kept him very busy and allowed him to talk and meet even more people. Dave was honored as 2003 Small Business Person of the Year.
Dave loved sports. Throughout his younger years he enjoyed playing softball and was in several leagues. It was not unusual for 'Toby' to play softball 4-5 days a week; he loved the camaraderie and made many life-long friends during this time.
Although Dave loved his work, he took up golf because he knew he needed a hobby and enjoyed Monday night league at Whitetail Golf Course, with his close friend, Scot Miller. He enjoyed spending weekends during the summer at the family cabin up North and golfed there as well and on Sundays in Menomonie, with a couple of his close buddies. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
He treasured his time at the Turtle Lake cabin as well as time in Florida, with family and friends.
Dave was a kind man who generously and quietly helped out many when they were in need. Dave was a good man who valued hard work, honesty and integrity. He will be dearly missed every day for his kind smile, infectious laugh and friendliness. He will live in our hearts forever.
Dave is survived by his wife, Lori; two sons, Ryan and Kyle (Brooke), both of Menomonie; his mother, Eileen, of Menomonie; a brother, Tom (Joanne) of Sheboygan, Wis.; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Maurice; grandparents, Ed and Ann Hofacker and Carl and Ann Howe.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Menomonie Middle School, 920 21st St. SE. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
There will be a 'Remembrance Box' at the visitation and service. Guests are encouraged to write down their memories of Dave and place their written memories in the box.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be put into a general memorial fund until we determine how to best honor Dave.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
