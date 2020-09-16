× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOKS VALLEY — David John Schultz, 73, of Cooks Valley went to his forever home with Jesus Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born Aug. 3, 1947, in Menomonie, to Eugene and Leone (Williams) Schultz. He was a 1966 graduate of Menomonie High School and worked several years for the DNR.

Dave married Jacqueline Mattison of Menomonie, in 1968, and they had two children, Troy and Heidi. They later divorced and Dave married Patricia Sykora of Bloomer, in 1987. Dave worked 42 years at Swiss Miss in Menomonie and retired in 2010. He and Pat moved to Bloomer, in 2012, near her family farm.

Dave was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer and served on the board. He enjoyed golfing, senior bowling, fishing, the grandkids and great-grandkids, and camping at Moon Lake. Dave faced many physical challenges in life, starting with spina bifida at birth, polio, and whooping cough as a boy. He overcame and coped with many of those problems as he aged and eagerly awaited the day he would trade in this worn out body for a new one in heaven; one that would not have to battle cancer.

Please consider donating to caringbridge.org or Mayo Clinic Hospice, who did a tremendous job of keeping him comfortable and cared for.