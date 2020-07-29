David Maves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David W. Maves, 75, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a long battle with liposarcoma. He was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Menomonie, to Irvin and Ruth (Miller) Maves. He grew up near Elk Mound, and graduated from Elk Mound High School. Dave graduated from UW-River Falls with a degree in education and went on to earn his Master’s degree in counseling from UW-Stout. He taught eighth grade social studies at Menomonie Middle School for 33 years, retiring in 2000. He also served on many committees and mentored new teachers. During his tenure he led the yearly Veterans Day program and served on the state social studies board. Dave married Irma Jean Christopherson June 14, 1969, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall, Wis.

Highlights after retirement included serving on the Historical Society board, being a bailiff for Dunn County, working on election days and serving as a lay leader for Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church.

For more than 40 years, Dave was known as the voice of Menomonie High School sports. He was the public address announcer for football and basketball games. He earned a place in Menomonie’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 for service to his community.