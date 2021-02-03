David Mittlestadt

Unfortunately, the world wasn’t always kind to Dave. After an accident in 2005 Dave was left to deal with chronic pain for the rest of his life. He had a long-fought battle with Type 1 diabetes and he underwent open heart surgery to repair an aneurysm all before the age of 50.

Through all of his struggles, Dave navigated his storm by always putting his family first. He turned their shadows into sunshine. He was a proud family man with a heart of gold. More than anything he loved his four grandsons, Jamison, Liam, Kian and Mick (He was so excited when the boys finally outnumbered the girls in the house). Dave spent his final years in Chino Valley, Ariz. where he often spent afternoons cheering on the Green Bay Packers with his family or enjoying the fresh air and mountain views with his wife.

Dave lived a life many only dream of. He often spoke of how thankful he was to not only see the world but to have his Betty Boop there for the entire ride. Through thick and thin Dave and Betty’s love for one another demonstrated how powerful love can truly be.

Dave truly was one of a kind and as he would say everything happens for a reason so don’t fill yourself with sorrow and worry, I am no longer in pain. Be grateful for what you have in life and enjoy the simple things.